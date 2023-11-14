Gridley teacher arrested after investigation into explicit photos reveals alleged relationship with former student

GRIDLEY – A Butte County teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct after an investigation revealed an alleged relationship with a juvenile former student.

The Gridley Police Department said they started investigating the teacher, Michelle Solis, back in October. A parent reported hearing rumors that there were explicit photos of a teacher that students were circulating.

As the investigation revealed, Solis was allegedly in a sexual relationship with a former student.

An arrest warrant was issued and, on Monday, Solis was taken into custody. She was booked into Butte County Jail and is facing a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16.

Solis has been a teacher with the Gridley Unified School District for 20 years, police said.

The case remains under investigation, police also said, and detectives are urging people with information about any other potential alleged victims to speak up.