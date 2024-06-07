Body camera footage of detective shooting armed suspect in south Sacramento released

SACRAMENTO – Body camera footage of a detective shooting an armed suspect in a south Sacramento parking lot in March was released Friday evening. The entire video can be watched on social media. Viewer discretion is advised.

Around 8:30 p.m. on March 5, detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Gang Suppression Unit were patrolling in the south Sacramento area when they found a silver Ford hatchback with a vehicle code violation near Fruitridge Road and Odea Drive.

When the vehicle pulled into a nearby strip mall, the detectives conducted an enforcement stop.

In the video, you see the suspect, later identified as Marquis Chapple, open the front passenger door and begin to run away. The sheriff's office said the GSU detective saw a gun in Chapple's left hand "pointed straight at him."

The suspect took off running while holding the gun. Moments later, the detective fired three rounds at Chapple, the sheriff's office said. Two rounds wounded him, once on the right side of his torso and the other on his left buttock.

Chapple then fell to the ground and was later taken to the hospital where he survived. He was then booked into jail after receiving treatment.

A Glock-style handgun and a loaded extended magazine were recovered next to the suspect.

The driver, Alejandro Cervantes-Ramiro, of the vehicle and another man in the vehicle were released from the scene.

Days after the incident, detectives with the homicide bureau served a search warrant at Cervantes-Ramiro's home. This is where they say they found a rifle, three handguns, ammunition, drugs and cash.

He was arrested on several felony charges.

The detective who fired his weapon has been with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office since 2016.

The detectives were in an unmarked black SUV equipped with emergency lights and a siren. They were wearing fully marked sheriff's vests.