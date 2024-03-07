Folsom prison employee suffers minor injuries in assault by inmate

FOLSOM – A Folsom prison employee who was assaulted by an inmate earlier this week was treated and released with minor injuries.

That attack happened at California State Prison, Sacramento, which is adjacent to the Folsom State Prison.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) told CBS13 the incident has been referred to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, and the Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

The inmate was transferred to the Restricted Housing Unit at Mule Creek State Prison after the incident, according to the CDCR spokesperson, but further details were not shared.

A source told CBS13 the employee was a registered nurse and the inmate attempted to sexually assault the woman "in an open area" within the facility.

Multiple inmate assaults on employees

This is the second reported assault on an employee by an inmate within a month. In February, the CDCR confirmed an employee at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton was attacked. That inmate was under investigation for attempted murder, as staff saw the incarcerated person choking the employee. Officers used chemical agents to quell the attack.

In February, a source told CBS13 the California Health Care Facility employee was a woman and the inmate threatened to kill her if she didn't stay quiet, but the CDCR did not confirm that detail to CBS13.

In a statement to CBS13, CDCR spokesperson Mary Xjimenez noted that the safety and well-being of staff is a top priority.

"Mandatory staffing levels are in place for both custody and medical personnel. To ensure these levels are met, CDCR uses overtime opportunities and, if necessary, implements holdovers for mandatory overtime shifts."

According to Xjimenez, support and an Employee Assistance Program are available to all staff.