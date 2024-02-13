Inmate attacked, choked employee at state prison facility outside of Stockton, officials say

STOCKTON — An attempted murder investigation is underway after authorities say an inmate attacked and choked an employee at a state prison facility outside of Stockton.

The California Health Care Facility is a sprawling campus surrounded by farmland and warehouses, but it is now the center of an investigation. Felony convictions are possible as a result.

The state prison facility has just over 1,700 beds. A massive staff takes care of hundreds of sick prisoners from all over the state. CBS went inside back in 2016.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed staff saw a prisoner choking a custodian at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. Officers used chemical agents to subdue the attacker.

The employee was taken to an outside facility for treatment but has since been released. No one else was injured.

An employee who chose to speak to CBS13 anonymously described the fear that follows an incident like this.

"We are understaffed, work a ridiculous amount of mandatory overtime and are often left working without a partner which results in conducting custody operations outside of policy resulting in attacks on staff."

The case has been forwarded to the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office, and the CDCR's inspector general has been notified.