Flyer urges Roseville residents to report illegal immigrants: "I was outraged."

ROSEVILLE — A flyer encouraging residents to report illegal immigrants has caused alarm in a Roseville neighborhood, highlighting tensions as the Trump administration ramps up immigration enforcement nationwide.

The flyer, discovered outside Roseville High School, was handed over to police on Friday. According to Ellen Debach-Riley, who is speaking on behalf of the neighbor who found it, the message has stirred up fear and anger.

"She called me because she was outraged at what she found," Debach-Riley said.

The flyer includes the actual number for Homeland Security and reads: "Report illegal aliens," followed by, "In your neighborhood – at schools – at work – at church – at restaurants – on job sites — nowhere to hide."

"I was outraged," Debach-Riley shared. "People say it can't happen here, and it's right here in my backyard."

California has seen a 20% rise in hate crimes over the past year, and legislation like Assembly Bill 3024, the Stop Hate Littering Act, was signed into law in September to combat hate-based materials placed on private property with the intent to intimidate or harass.

While some may not consider this flyer hate-based, Debach-Riley believes it is both divisive and harmful.

"What other purpose would there be to this other than to harm people?" she said. "That's what's wrong."

John Myers, a law professor at UC Law San Francisco, suggests the flyer likely falls under First Amendment protections.

"While some of us find messages we may be exposed to as repulsive, that doesn't mean they are not protected speech under the First Amendment," Myers explained.

Neighbors remain concerned, regardless of whether the flyer is deemed legal.

"There are a lot of things people do that are harmful, whether or not they're illegal," Debach-Riley said.

The flyer's discovery near Roseville High School prompted questions about potential connections to the school. However, the school district stated they were unaware of the flyer and believed it was not associated with students.