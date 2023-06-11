Watch CBS News
Flood advisory in effect for Sierra, Plumas, Yuba counties

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Flood advisory in effect for 3 counties 04:21

SIERRA COUNTY — A flood advisory is in effect for multiple Northern California counties due to excessive rainfall on Saturday.

The warning applies to Plumas, Sierra and Yuba counties and will last until 9:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service said the excessive amounts of rain will cause small-stream flooding in portions of the counties, including Highway 49 west of Downieville.

A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 2:30 p.m. in Sierra County. Thunderstorms across that region of the Sierra Nevada, north of Tahoe, brought large hail, cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, high winds and heavy rain through Saturday evening.

The storm systems were moving northwest up the spine of the Sierra Nevada, which has seen the most impact of the weather.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 5:05 PM

