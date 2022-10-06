Fleet Week hosts collaborative earthquake drills with military, SF first responders

Collaborative earthquake drills held with military, SF first responders during Fleet Week Collaborative earthquake drills held with military, SF first responders during Fleet Week 02:07

SFFD military joint earthquake drill during Fleet Week. CBS

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fleet Week is full of fun activities and displays, but it also includes practical components for first responders as well. On Wednesday, it provided a rare opportunity for the San Francisco Fire Department to train for urban search and rescue efforts with military personnel.

"We're going to get an earthquake eventually. It might be tomorrow, it might be 100 years from now, but we need to be prepared for that," said SFFD Battalion Chief Mike Mullin. "It's important that we get to learn how to work with one another and communicate, learn how each other operates so we can best handle the situation when it arises."

SFFD personnel trained members from the Navy and Marines on a variety of skills they'd need to use if they were called in to assist after a devastating earthquake.

"When the big one happens it's going to tax our resources. They are working on breaking and breaching concrete, shoring – meaning stabilizing collapsed buildings – and lifting and moving heavy concrete objects," Mullin said. "When they get called in, or if they get called in, at least they're going to have an idea of what types of tasks they can perform, how to work with us. And vice versa – how we can work with them."

KPIX 5 met U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Emily Mourraille at the training. She was participating in an exercise where she and her team lifted enormous blocks of concrete. She had one surprising takeaway from the training.

"That I'm a lot stronger than I thought I was! And I know that I'm a little more knowledgeable after this as well," she said. "Being able to come out here and see different ways of firefighting as well really allows us to expand our toolbelt."

It's a practical component of Fleet Week she's grateful for.

"[SFFD], they've been more than welcome to share their knowledge with us, which I really appreciate," she said.

She also appreciates the support shown from the public throughout the Bay Area during Fleet Week.

"We are very, very, very appreciative of everyone who comes and enjoys Fleet Week. Whether that's to see us, whether that's to see the planes, or you're just here to have a good time," she said. "Being reminded that we're supported out there really makes us feel good."

Mullin is grateful for the yearly Fleet Week training opportunity.

"It's not just the air show. It's some disaster preparedness as well," he said. "We've come out and done similar operations over the last handful of years, and I think we're going to be doing this every year going forward."