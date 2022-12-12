First "low snow" of the season dumps several inches in foothills

POLLOCK PINES -- While the Sierra got rocked by back-to-back weekends of heavy snow storms, this weekend's storm brought the first big snow of the season down in the lower elevations of the foothills.

"Craziness. It's crazy out there. Be careful. It's slippery," said Pollock Pines resident Mark Hegwood.

"Oh yeah, they get bad. They get bad, sometimes really bad," said James Dickson, also of Pollock Pines.

CBS13 captured the mess on the roads in Pollock Pines. Snow-covered streets impacted much of the foothills Sunday.

"Coming up, definitely be careful. It's slippery, even in my car I slid a few times," said Naythan Morris.

Chain controls were active Sunday across the Sierra on Highway 50 and Interstate 80. In the high country, snow dumped all through the weekend. The foothills were certainly not hit as hard, but Morris said the first big low snow of the season is what brought him to town from Folsom with his friends.

"We were really excited about it, the first snow in December, and decided to come up here and have some fun," said Morris.

The "low snow" is attractive to people like Morris and his friends who are looking for a fun day in the snow but don't want to risk the dangerous drive further up the mountain and the risk of getting stuck. Heading to Pollock Pines was a better alternative.

"We've gone sledding, a little bit of snowboarding in some areas," said Morris.

Snowball fights and snowmen were a must for many in the foothills. Still, the roads were giving some locals a tough time.

"Parking lots, especially, because there's a lot of traffic to smash down the snow and makes it like ice, real slippery," said Hegwood.

"Roads were a little slick. Just slow it down a little bit and everything will work out," said Dickson.

The National Weather Service Sacramento issued a winter storm warning through 4 a.m. Monday advising mountain travel will be dangerous.