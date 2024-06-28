Fireworks, fires and fines on the top of minds Fourth of July in California's Central Valley

Looking at fireworks fire fears and potential fines in Modesto

Looking at fireworks fire fears and potential fines in Modesto

Looking at fireworks fire fears and potential fines in Modesto

MODESTO — The Fourth of July is right around the corner.

Safe and sane fireworks are now on sale, but what is law enforcement doing about the illegal fireworks that just seem to keep popping off?

Fire officials in both San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties inspect every fireworks stand right before sales can start.

Fire crews will be out in full force just in case anything happens, and they say that with illegal fireworks still out there, they're prepared for anything.

"We are certainly on high alert this time of year," said Chief Eric DeHart with the Ripon Consolidated Fire District.

Much of the next week will see high temperatures and potentially strong winds, and it has DeHart worried.

"The most common calls we get are fire-related," he said.

Add fireworks into the mix and the danger level increases even more.

Safe and sane fireworks, like those found at TNT stands, are deemed OK but only when used properly. Dehart said that there is still that danger if you're not careful.

"We see it all the time. You put it in the trash bin and it's not fully out, and it starts a fire that spreads to the fence and that can cause trouble," he said.

Illegal fireworks can not only result in hefty damages but also hefty fines. Modesto police have doubled fines for those found with illegal fireworks this Fourth of July.

Last year, it was $1,000 for a first offense. This year, it's $2,000, and charges can go all the way up to $4,000.

Modesto police say they will be using their Sky1 drone to look for any offenders in city limits.

The City of Manteca also says they will have a fleet of drones hovering over the night sky to watch for any illegal fireworks there as well.