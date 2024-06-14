Watch CBS News
Fire that damaged Davis restaurant being investigated as arson

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS – Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a Davis restaurant early Thursday morning as arson. 

The Davis Fire Department responded to Tim's Hawaiian BBQ on Third Street around 3:15 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the restaurant where there is an enclosed patio. 

Obtained by CBS Sacramento

The fire spread into the back of the restaurant before crews were able to get control of the fire. 

The enclosed patio sustained major damage. 

Investigators at the Davis fire and police departments are now investigating the fire as arson. 

No injuries were reported and no one was inside the building at the time. 

Brandon Downs

First published on June 14, 2024

