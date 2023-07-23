Watch CBS News
Fire rips through two apartment units in Citrus Heights

Two apartment units damaged by flames in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS - An apartment fire broke out on Antelope Road in Citrus Heights Saturday afternoon. 

According to Sac Metro Fire, crews responded to the fire at 7840 Antelope Road and put out the flames, containing the fire to 2 units and the attic. Fortunately, everyone safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

During the rescue operation, firefighters were able to save a dog from the burning building. However, due to the extent of the damage, three adults and two children have been displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

