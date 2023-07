Two apartment units damaged by flames in Citrus Heights An apartment fire broke out on Antelope Road in Citrus Heights Saturday afternoon. According to Sac Metro Fire, crews responded to the fire at 7840 Antelope Road and put out the flames, containing the fire to 2 units and the attic. Fortunately, everyone safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Three adults and two children have been displaced as a result of the fire.