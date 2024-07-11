Transformer fire leaves entire Citrus Heights mobile home park without power during heat wave

CITRUS HEIGHTS — An electrical transformer fire has left a mobile home park in Citrus Heights without power during Thursday's high heat.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the power outage was affecting all 190 mobile homes at Imperial Mobile Home Park along Auburn Boulevard.

SMUD said power isn't expected to be restored until around 10 a.m. Friday. The Sacramento area reached a high of 113 degrees on Thursday, which was a record for this date. Friday is expected to bring a high of at least 110 again to the area.

UPDATE: Sacramento's new record high for today is 113°



Today and last Saturday (7/6) now mark the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this year with highs of 113° #cawx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/FN2IsG8uzo — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) July 12, 2024

Because of this, Metro Fire said it was working with the Sacramento Office of Emergency Services, Sacramento Regional Transit and the Citrus Heights Police Department to evacuate residents of the park who may be at risk—likely the elderly and disabled—to places with air conditioning.

Metro Fire said it responded at around 6:30 p.m. to the fire. No structures at the mobile home park were damaged. SMUD said the cause of the fire was damaged equipment.