Fire burns garage, vehicle at South Natomas home

SACRAMENTO – A fire at a South Natomas home has been knocked down after burning the garage and a vehicle Saturday night.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Pebblewood Drive, near Truxel Road, where they found a well-involved garage fire that extended into the house around 9:15 p.m.

Crews said the attic and a vehicle quickly became engulfed in flames before they knocked down the fire.

No other homes were damaged.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.