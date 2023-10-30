Fire breaks out at Stockton home

STOCKTON - A fast-spreading structure fire kept local firefighters on high alert Sunday.

According to the Stockton Fire Department, at around 11:30 a.m., they battled the blaze that erupted at a single-story, single-family residence at 1020 Rose Street.

When they arrived, firefighting crews saw heavy flames engulfing the rear of the house, with a clear risk of exposure to neighboring homes on both sides. Responders immediately upgraded the incident to a 2nd alarm, prompting a total of 26 personnel to come and assist with the fight.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control within about 45 minutes, firefighters say. Extensive damage had already taken its toll on the rear of the residence, mostly at the rear of the home.

The firefighting operation was complicated by heavy clutter conditions inside the home. Adding to the complexity of the incident, the fire had also extended to the basement of the building. This type of construction can make the flames spread quickly, firefighters said.

In the backyard, downed power lines further complicated the situation. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) responded promptly, took the precautionary step of shutting down power to the entire neighborhood.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.