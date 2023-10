Fire damages home in Stockton A fast-spreading structure fire kept local firefighters on high alert Sunday. According to the Stockton Fire Department, at around 11:30 a.m., they battled the blaze that erupted at a single-story, single-family residence at 1020 Rose Street. When they arrived, firefighting crews saw heavy flames engulfing the rear of the house, with a clear risk of exposure to neighboring homes on both sides.