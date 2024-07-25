Watch CBS News
Fire at Sacramento recycling facility produces plume of smoke

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A plume of smoke can be seen in the Sacramento area as crews battle a fire at a recycling facility Thursday afternoon. 

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire is burning the Green Evolution Recycling, located at the corner of Florin Perkins Road and 24th Avenue in southeastern Sacramento. 

Crews responded to the fire shortly before 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time and what started the fire is under investigation. 

