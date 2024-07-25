Fire at Sacramento recycling facility produces plume of smoke

SACRAMENTO – A plume of smoke can be seen in the Sacramento area as crews battle a fire at a recycling facility Thursday afternoon.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire is burning the Green Evolution Recycling, located at the corner of Florin Perkins Road and 24th Avenue in southeastern Sacramento.

#BREAKING Green Evolution Recycling facility goes up in flames. @metrofirepio shared this video showing the flames and toxic smoke. This is on Florin Perkins Rd near Fruitridge Rd. @SacFirePIO working to contain the flames. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/kOMfwA8Agi — Angel Martinez (@Amartinez1129) July 26, 2024

Crews responded to the fire shortly before 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time and what started the fire is under investigation.