Final prep work being done in Sacramento area ahead of 2023 California International Marathon

Final prep work being done in Sacramento area ahead of California International Marathon

SACRAMENTO — Roads are being closed in downtown Sacramento ahead of this weekend's California International Marathon.

Capitol Mall is already blocked off ahead of what will be the 40th anniversary of the race, which is set to start at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Ten thousand runners – from 42 nations and all 50 U.S. states – are participating in this year's race.

The annual marathon is a big economic boost for hotels, where December is typically a slow month, and many other local businesses.

"It's absolutely huge in that sense," said Jaxon Clausen of Fleet Feet Sacramento. "Along with just the race itself, we have other events going on before the race, obviously, bringing people into the town itself."

The CIM has a reputation for being one of the fastest marathons in the country because of its geography. The 26.2-mile course begins in Folsom and ends in front of the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento — an overall 366-foot drop in elevation.

"There's nothing too challenging about the course, so it makes it easier to run a fast time," one participant told CBS13

This year's race is also a big win for women. Nearly 50% of the participants are female, which is something not seen in some other marathons.

Top runners can also qualify for the Boston Marathon and Olympic trials. It's an annual event that is growing in popularity with many racers returning.

Questions about event day? Click here for info on race-day road closures, spectator locations, tracking details and more.