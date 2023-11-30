40th California International Marathon is in the Sacramento area this weekend. Here's what to know

SACRAMENTO — Around 10,000 participants will hit the ground running this weekend as the 40th annual California Internation Marathon returns to the Sacramento region.

The event starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday, December 3. Runners will go through a 26-mile course from Auburn-Folsom Road near the Folsom Dam to the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento. Here's an interactive course map:

The CIM has partnered with Waze, a navigation and traffic app, to provide real-time detours so civilians can plan their travel around road closures.

If you're interested in viewing the race, there will be several locations throughout the course where you can catch the participants in action. Spectator locations are:

Mile 6 - corner of Oak Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard

Mile 10 - Old Town Fair Oaks

Mile 13.4 - Fair Oaks Boulevard at Manzanita Avenue

Mile 21 - "Breakthrough Zone" near Loemann's Plaza

Mile 24.2 - Sutter Middle School

Mile 25.7-26.2 - "Wall of Sound"

If you want to track a runner or see their results, you can do that here by entering their name, bib number, city, or team.

Participants can pick up their gear at the CIM Expo at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento on Friday anytime between noon and 7 p.m., on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., or on Sunday outside the convention center's west lobby between 13th Street and 14th Street from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. No gear services will be offered at the start line.

The California International Marathon was founded by the Sacramento Running Association, a community-based nonprofit, and got its start back in 1983 with only around 1,300 runners in the first race.

The SRA said the CIM is now the ninth-largest marathon in the United States and provides more than $13 million to the Sacramento region's economy.

The CIM said this year's race will be the last chance for runners to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trials.

Here are the scheduled road closures :

(Mile 0) 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Folsom-Auburn Road and Folsom Lake Crossing

(1) 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Folsom-Auburn Road and Oak Avenue

(2) 5:20 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. American River Canyon Drive and Oak Avenue

(2) 5:20 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Santa Juanita Avenue and Oak Avenue

(3) 6:50 a.m. to 8:20 April Street and Oak Avenue

(4) 6:50 8:30 Beech Avenue and Oak Avenue

(5) 6:50 8:50 Wachtel Way and Oak Avenue

(6) 6:50 9:00 Oak Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(7) 6:50 9:20 Woodlake Hills Drive and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(7) 6:50 9:30 Greenback Lane

(8) 7:05 9:35 Niessen Way and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(8) 7:05 9:40 Madison Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(9) 7:05 10:00 Dorian Way and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(10) 7:05 10:10 Winding Way and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(10) 7:05 10:10 Sunrise Boulevard

(11) 7:05 10:20 New York Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(12) 7:05 10:40 Hollister Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(13) 6:15 10:50 California Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(13) 6:15 11:00 Manzanita Avenue

(14) 7:30 11:10 Grant Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(15) 7:30 11:30 Kenneth Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(16) 7:30 11:40 Garfield Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(17) 7:30 11:55 Paloma Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(18) 7:30 12:00 Saverien Drive and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(19) 7:30 12:30 Coronado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(19) 7:30 1:00 Watt Avenue

(20) 7:30 1:00 Hawthorn and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(20) 8:00 1:00 Munroe Street and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(21) 7:30 1:00 University Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard

(21) 8:00 1:00 Howe Avenue

(22) 8:00 1:15 Carlson Drive and J Street

(23) 8:00 1:30 Bear Flag and J Street

(24) 8:00 1:45 33rd Street and J Street

(24) 8:00 1:45 J Street and Alhambra Boulevard Turn

(24) 8:00 1:45 L Street and 29th Street

(25) 8:00 2:05 22nd Street and L Street

(25) 7:00 4:00 15th Street and L Street

(26) 7:00 4:00 8th Street and L Street

For full event information, go here.