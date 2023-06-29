Sacramento crowds head outdoors ahead of first day of triple digit heat

SACRAMENTO -- Wednesday was the final day of cooler weather before high temperatures take over much of Northern California. Multiple 100-degree days are expected throughout the weekend leading into the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

A cool evening Wednesday made for the perfect night to watch River Cats baseball at the Sutter Health Park. The warming-up trend begins on Thursday.

The late start to the summer season meant more people were out enjoying the cool weather while it lasted. It also meant one or two extra games of tennis for Jeffrey Hildner.

"It takes it out of you faster, you need to drink more water and don't overdo it," he said of the heat. "It's great!"

Meanwhile, Mallory Nowak, who was walking her dog in McKinley Park, said she plans to escape the valley this weekend.

"I'm going to be getting out of town this weekend, going up and doing a little bit of camping to avoid the heat," Nowak said.

Back at the ballpark, the cool night was a rare occurrence, especially in late June. But summer heat and baseball clearly go hand-in-hand for people like Sandy Paul.

"Weather would never hold me back from a baseball game," Paul said.

Whether it's baseball or tennis, the delay of summer-like heat had people enjoying it while they can Wednesday.

"In late June, I wouldn't normally be at McKinley Park at 3 in the afternoon, so this is a blessing," Nowak said.