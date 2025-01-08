3 detained after fight leads to gunfire at West Sacramento shopping center

Fight leads to shooting at West Sacramento shopping center

WEST SACRAMENTO — Three people were detained after a fight resulted in gunfire at a West Sacramento shopping center, police said Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Town Center Plaza at Jefferson and Lake Washington boulevards.

West Sacramento police said a suspect vehicle was reported to have fled the scene, but an officer located it abandoned just east in the area of Stonegate Drive and Atherton Place.

Sometime later, the three suspects were detained. Their identities were not yet released.

West Sacramento police said a victim also fled the scene and remains outstanding. It was not known if that victim suffered any injuries.

Investigators located evidence of the reported shooting at Town Center Plaza.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the incident should contact the West Sacramento Police Department.