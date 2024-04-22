Felony charges filed against Davis driver accused of intentionally crashing head-on into CHP vehicle

DAVIS — Several felony charges have been filed against the driver accused of intentionally crashing head-on into an occupied California Highway Patrol vehicle along a Sacramento-area freeway in March, prosecutors said Monday.

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office said it filed the following charges against Davis resident Samuel Hanawalt, 33:

two counts of attempted murder.

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm upon a peace officer.

one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

two counts of driving on the wrong side of a divided highway resulting in injury or death.

several enhancements due to injury and the degree of violence.

The collision happened on March 13 along Interstate 80 in the Davis area just west of Sacramento. Dash cam footage released following the collision shows a driver ramming head-on into a CHP vehicle parked along the shoulder.

Two officers were inside the stationary vehicle and were treated at an area hospital for moderate to major injuries.

The wrong-way vehicle briefly went airborne before it rolled over.

Hanawalt also suffered minor injuries. He is set to be arraigned in Yolo County Superior Court on Tuesday.