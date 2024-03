Newly released dash camera footage shows the moment a wrong-way driver crashed into a California Highway Patrol vehicle in the Sacramento area on Wednesday.

RAW: Dash cam footage shows wrong-way driver hitting CHP vehicle Newly released dash camera footage shows the moment a wrong-way driver crashed into a California Highway Patrol vehicle in the Sacramento area on Wednesday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On