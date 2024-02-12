Watch CBS News
Feid announces US tour that will kick off at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Another major Latin music artist has announced a new headlining tour where Sacramento will get opening night honors.

Feid announced the dates of his "FerxxoCalipsis Tour 2024" on Monday. He's scheduled to hit cities all around the US, but the Golden 1 Center where it all kicks off on April 24.

The Colombian musician is one of the most listened-to artists in the world, having amassed more than 17 billion streams. His new hit "Luna" is a top 10 song on Spotify at the moment, and his appearance on Bad Bunny's "Perro Negro" is also topping charts.

Sacramento's Golden 1 Center has increasingly become the first stop for several artists embarking on new tours.

Last year, fellow Colombian artist Maluma kicked off his "Don Juan World Tour" on Aug. 31 at G1C. Both Depeche Mode and P!NK also launched their tours from Sacramento in 2023.

Tickets for the Feid show are set to go on sale to the general public on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

The full set of dates of Feid's new tour are listed below:

Wed Apr 24      Sacramento, CA           Golden 1 Center

Sat Apr 27       Los Angeles, CA            Kia Forum

Wed May 01     San Jose, CA                SAP Center

Fri May 03        Palm Desert, CA           Acrisure Arena

Sat May 04       San Diego, CA              Pechanga Arena

Fri May 10        Las Vegas, NV              Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sat May 11       Phoenix, AZ                  Footprint Center

Wed May 15     Salt Lake City, UT         Delta Center

Sat May 18       Tulsa, OK                     BOK Center

Sun May 19      Fort Worth, TX             Dickies Arena

Wed May 22     Edinburg, TX                Bert Ogden Arena

Fri May 24        Houston, TX                 Toyota Center

Sat May 25       Austin, TX                    Moody Center

Mon May 27     Nashville, TN                Bridgestone Arena

Thu May 30      Chicago, IL                  United Center

Sat Jun 01       Montreal, QC                Bell Centre

Sun Jun 02       Toronto, ON                 Scotiabank Arena

Thu Jun 06      Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center

Fri Jun 07        Newark, NJ                  Prudential Center

Sun Jun 09       Hartford, CT                 XL Center

Thu Jun 13      Boston, MA                  TD Garden

Sun Jun 16       New York City, NY        Madison Square Garden

Thu Jun 20      Washington, DC           Capital One Arena

Fri Jun 21        Greensboro, NC            Greensboro Coliseum

Sun Jun 23       Duluth, GA                   Gas South Arena

Fri Jun 28        Orlando, FL                  Kia Center

Sat Jul 06         Miami, FL                     Hard Rock Stadium

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 8:41 AM PST

