Feid announces US tour that will kick off at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO – Another major Latin music artist has announced a new headlining tour where Sacramento will get opening night honors.

Feid announced the dates of his "FerxxoCalipsis Tour 2024" on Monday. He's scheduled to hit cities all around the US, but the Golden 1 Center where it all kicks off on April 24.

The Colombian musician is one of the most listened-to artists in the world, having amassed more than 17 billion streams. His new hit "Luna" is a top 10 song on Spotify at the moment, and his appearance on Bad Bunny's "Perro Negro" is also topping charts.

Sacramento's Golden 1 Center has increasingly become the first stop for several artists embarking on new tours.

Last year, fellow Colombian artist Maluma kicked off his "Don Juan World Tour" on Aug. 31 at G1C. Both Depeche Mode and P!NK also launched their tours from Sacramento in 2023.

Tickets for the Feid show are set to go on sale to the general public on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.

The full set of dates of Feid's new tour are listed below:

Wed Apr 24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Sat Apr 27 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Wed May 01 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Fri May 03 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Sat May 04 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Fri May 10 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sat May 11 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Wed May 15 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

Sat May 18 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Sun May 19 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Wed May 22 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena

Fri May 24 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sat May 25 Austin, TX Moody Center

Mon May 27 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thu May 30 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat Jun 01 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sun Jun 02 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Thu Jun 06 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Fri Jun 07 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sun Jun 09 Hartford, CT XL Center

Thu Jun 13 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sun Jun 16 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu Jun 20 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Fri Jun 21 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Sun Jun 23 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

Fri Jun 28 Orlando, FL Kia Center

Sat Jul 06 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium