Feid announces US tour that will kick off at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO – Another major Latin music artist has announced a new headlining tour where Sacramento will get opening night honors.
Feid announced the dates of his "FerxxoCalipsis Tour 2024" on Monday. He's scheduled to hit cities all around the US, but the Golden 1 Center where it all kicks off on April 24.
The Colombian musician is one of the most listened-to artists in the world, having amassed more than 17 billion streams. His new hit "Luna" is a top 10 song on Spotify at the moment, and his appearance on Bad Bunny's "Perro Negro" is also topping charts.
Sacramento's Golden 1 Center has increasingly become the first stop for several artists embarking on new tours.
Last year, fellow Colombian artist Maluma kicked off his "Don Juan World Tour" on Aug. 31 at G1C. Both Depeche Mode and P!NK also launched their tours from Sacramento in 2023.
Tickets for the Feid show are set to go on sale to the general public on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m.
The full set of dates of Feid's new tour are listed below:
Wed Apr 24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Sat Apr 27 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Wed May 01 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Fri May 03 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
Sat May 04 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Fri May 10 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sat May 11 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Wed May 15 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
Sat May 18 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Sun May 19 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Wed May 22 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena
Fri May 24 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sat May 25 Austin, TX Moody Center
Mon May 27 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Thu May 30 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat Jun 01 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sun Jun 02 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Thu Jun 06 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Fri Jun 07 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sun Jun 09 Hartford, CT XL Center
Thu Jun 13 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sun Jun 16 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu Jun 20 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Fri Jun 21 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Sun Jun 23 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
Fri Jun 28 Orlando, FL Kia Center
Sat Jul 06 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
