At least 3 killed in shooting in Farmington, New Mexico; suspect dead

At least three people were killed and two police officers were wounded in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said Monday. A suspect was "confronted and killed on scene," police said in a statement.

Two officers, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police, were listed in stable condition at a hospital, Farmington police said in the statement. There were "multiple civilian victims," police said, without providing a specific number.

Police said the suspect's identity was unknown. No other threats were known at this time, police said.

"At this time we don't believe there is a second suspect," police said.

Schools throughout the city were placed in a lockdown at the request of police, the Farmington school district said in a 11:15 a.m. message on its website. The lockdowns were all lifted by early afternoon.

"All students and staff are safe," the school district said in a 12:40 p.m. update.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called the shooting a "horrific tragedy" and said she was praying for the victims' families and was grateful for the "quick response" from law enforcement.

"This serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible."

Monday's mass shooting was the latest in a string of deadly attacks in the U.S in recent weeks. In Texas, eight people were killed in a shooting at a mall in Allen just over a week ago. An officer shot and killed the shooter there.

In Cleveland, Texas, a man was arrested and charged in the killing of five people earlier this month, over complaints that he was firing a gun late at night. The suspect was taken into custody after an extensive manhunt.

Crews work the scene of a deadly mass shooting on May 15, 2023, in Farmington, New Mexico on an image captured from aerial footage. NewsNation