Fans can place deposits, sign up for ticket sale notifications for A's games in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – Fans who want to attend A's game at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento can now place a deposit to secure priority purchase access or sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale.

The $100 deposit will be put toward a 2025 season ticket plan or can be applied to alternative ticketing products.

A's season ticket members will get first priority to seats. Other fans can get priority access to buy seats for games by joining "The A's List" and placing that $100 per seat deposit. Being a River Cats full-season ticket member will increase those member's priority on "The A's List."

If ticket packages are not available, the $100 deposit will be refunded.

The deposit doesn't allow people to choose seats, but premium seating will start in July.

People interested in signing up for notifications can choose to be notified about season tickets, group tickets, hospitality spaces and suites.

Since the A's announcement of temporarily relocating to West Sacramento, more than 10,000 fans have expressed interest in tickets.

The A's will relocate to West Sacramento in 2025 and will be playing at Sutter Health Park until at least 2027 as they plan to relocate to Las Vegas.