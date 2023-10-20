Woodbury family says 30 members killed in Gaza Strip

Family with Minnesota ties killed in Gaza Family with Minnesota ties killed in Gaza 00:36

Woodbury, Minn. -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) announced the death of dozens of Palestinians that it said were members of a family in Minnesota.

According to CAIR, 30 family members of Tariq and Manal Hamouda of Woodbury, MN, were killed.

CAIR said in a news released that the people were killed by missiles fired by Israel.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota Jewish, Muslim leaders call for cease-fire, peace in Israel and Gaza

The family owns one of the region's largest family-operated eye clinics in Gaza.

The Hamouda says this is what's left of their family's home. Hamouda family

Among the 30 people who died, four were doctors, CAIR said. Only Manal Hamouda's mother and one nephew survived.

This is a developing story.