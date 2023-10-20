Watch CBS News
Local News

Woodbury family says 30 members killed in Gaza Strip

By Davey Johnson

/ CBS Minnesota

Family with Minnesota ties killed in Gaza
Family with Minnesota ties killed in Gaza 00:36

Woodbury, Minn. -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) announced the death of dozens of Palestinians that it said were members of a family in Minnesota. 

According to CAIR, 30 family members of Tariq and Manal Hamouda of Woodbury, MN, were killed. 

CAIR said in a news released that the people were killed by missiles fired by Israel.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota Jewish, Muslim leaders call for cease-fire, peace in Israel and Gaza

The family owns one of the region's largest family-operated eye clinics in Gaza. 

Photo of bombed out building in Gaza Strip
The Hamouda says this is what's left of their family's home. Hamouda family

Among the 30 people who died, four were doctors, CAIR said. Only Manal Hamouda's mother and one nephew survived.

This is a developing story.   

First published on October 20, 2023 / 4:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.