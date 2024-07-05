Plumas County family struggles to get father's military records | Call Kurtis

PORTOLA – Laura Allen says after months of trying to get her father's military service records from the Veterans Administration, she still didn't have them.

The DD Form 214 is proof of military service given when a veteran is discharged. It's needed to apply for military benefits including military burials.

CBS13 has learned that there is a backlog to process military service records. But, in case you need the documents immediately for a military funeral, for instance, there are ways to speed up those requests.

When Gary Pearson signed his enlistment papers in 1955, he wrote a blank check for his life to the U.S. Navy. But to get taps played at his funeral, and an American flag presented to his family, the honor guard needed proof of his service. It's something his family didn't have.

Allen reached out to CBS13 and the Call Kurtis consumer investigative team for help.

Call Kurtis team volunteer Chuck Wednesday took the case and was able to resolve it for Allen within two weeks.

"So, I went ahead and got our media contact and got ahold of them," he said. "Gave them the information, and they expedited it. And within, I think, about two weeks, we were able to fulfill the records request for our viewer."

Veterans should make sure they have their DD Form 214 before they need them.