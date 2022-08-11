Family of UC Davis student killed in bicycle crash now suing the school
DAVIS -- The family of a UC Davis student that was killed in a bicycle crash is now suing the university.
On May. 25, at 8 a.m., a garbage truck hit and killed a student as she rode to class on a bicycle.
Freshman Tris Yasay, 19, was identified as the student killed after riding through the intersection of Dairy Road and Hutchison Drive.
According to the Davis Enterprise, her parents are seeking damages for wrongful death and negligence.
