Family mourns loss of son stabbed in their Stockton home: "Let me have my son back"

Stockton mourns the loss of their son killed in home attack

STOCKTON — A Stockton family is mourning the loss of one of their own after he was killed while protecting them in a deadly attack at their home.

The pain and loss is too much to bear for the Holmes family. Candles from a community memorial still flicker outside the family's house, just feet from where Roger Holmes was stabbed.

"Let me have my son back," Roger's father Raymond Holmes said. "He didn't deserve this."

The 31-year-old was at the family's Florence Street home Tuesday night when they noticed a stranger in their backyard.

"We never met this guy in our entire life," Roger's sister said.

Police say that man was 27-year-old Colbrin Mahan, who threatened to kill the entire family before pulling out a knife and stabbing Roger.

"I open my bedroom door and my son comes running through my hallway full of blood [and] said, 'Dad, I just got stabbed,' " Raymond said.

When officers arrived, they said they found Mahan inside the home and Roger's father also stabbed.

"She was finally able to get my daughter out, and I'm in the hallway wrestling with the suspect and I was stabbed myself too," Raymond said. "And I finally got the knife away from him."

The family said Roger died a hero, protecting the family and saving his sister.

"He had enough adrenaline to push his sister out of the way and save her life," Raymond said.

All the family wants now is justice for their son.

"We love and miss you," Raymond said. "You was my boy, my only son."

Mahan appeared in court Friday. He was assigned a public defender and did not enter a plea. He will be back in court on March 1 for further arraignment.