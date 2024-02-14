Man stabbed and killed, another injured after suspect enters Stockton home, police say

STOCKTON - A man died and another man was wounded after a suspect armed with a knife entered a Stockton home and stabbed the men late Tuesday night, police said.

The police department said it responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 300 block of Florence Street at about 11:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect entered a backyard and a home while armed with a knife.

Police said the suspect threatened the occupants and then stabbed them.

One victim, a 31-year-old man, died at the hospital, while a 57-year-old victim is expected to be OK.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Colbrin Mahan, was still in the home when officers arrived. He was arrested and booked into jail for burglary and homicide charges.

The case remains under investigation.