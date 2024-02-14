Watch CBS News
Man stabbed and killed, another injured after suspect enters Stockton home, police say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON - A man died and another man was wounded after a suspect armed with a knife entered a Stockton home and stabbed the men late Tuesday night, police said.

The police department said it responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 300 block of Florence Street at about 11:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect entered a backyard and a home while armed with a knife.

Police said the suspect threatened the occupants and then stabbed them.

One victim, a 31-year-old man, died at the hospital, while a 57-year-old victim is expected to be OK.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Colbrin Mahan, was still in the home when officers arrived. He was arrested and booked into jail for burglary and homicide charges.

The case remains under investigation.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 6:26 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

