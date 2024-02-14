Family grieves after child hit by swerving vehicle dies on Highway 50: "A happy little boy"

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento-area family was headed to a Super Bowl watch party on Sunday when their lives changed forever.

"I feel like I'm in shock, I can't believe it," said mother Yari Quirarte.

Quirarte was driving her two children to Sacramento on Highway 50 when she blew a tire in the fast lane. Unable to get over or get off the freeway, she had to bring her car to a stop in the fast lane with her hazards on.

"I didn't know what to do, I was just so scared," said Quirarte.

It happened near the 65th Street exit along westbound Highway 50.

After several near misses, she became worried a car would slam into hers with the two young children inside. Thinking she was keeping them safe, she moved the kids to the center median of the freeway, past a concrete barrier, which is currently a construction zone dividing Highway 50's eastbound and westbound lanes.

No construction was ongoing and there was a gap in the divider for work vehicles to enter the center median.

"That's why I took my kids out because I thought that middle piece was safe," said Quirarte.

Minutes later, CHP says a man swerved into that median to avoid hitting the family's car. Instead, he hit Jasmine Cooper, 9, and Alex Cooper, 8.

Alex died on impact.

"Sometimes I wake up thinking everything is OK but I know it's not," said Quirarte.

She will remember her son as silly, helpful and a homebody.

"He was a happy little boy. He made people's day," said Quirarte.

"Every morning he would wake up with a smile," added Alex's grandmother, Patricia Franklin.

His sister, Jasmine, survived and was rushed into emergency surgery with one fractured leg and one broken leg.

She has a long road to recovery ahead and will have to undergo extensive physical therapy once she can walk again.

"I can't scream or yell or do what I need to do because I have to make sure she's OK," said Quirarte.

The family is healing both physically and emotionally while grappling with tragic loss.

"I didn't know what to do I've never been in a situation like that," said Quirarte.

CHP says if this happens to you, try to get off the interstate or freeway to somewhere safe.

"If you can't make it off the freeway, we encourage you to get to the right-hand shoulder where there is less likelihood of a collision occurring," said Mark Leavitt of CHP South Sacramento.

The family hopes this could possibly save a life.

"You just don't think it's gonna happen to you, you know?" said Franklin.

CHP confirmed Wednesday that the crash is still under investigation. The driver of the vehicle that hit the children is cooperating and is not currently facing charges.

There are two fundraisers online right now raising money for Alex's funeral costs.

The first has raised nearly $5,000 while the second has raised more than $5,500.

The family confirmed to CBS13 that both are legitimate and created by friends of the family. Donating money to either will directly support Yari, Jasmine and the funeral.