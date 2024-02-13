Watch CBS News
Driver avoids disabled car on Sacramento highway, hits and kills child in center median

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An 8-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle on a Sacramento highway over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. along westbound Highway 50 near 65th Street.

A black Toyota was disabled and blocking the fast lane. Two children – a boy, 8, and a girl, 9, from Rancho Cordova – exited the vehicle and moved to the center median, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said.

A driver from San Francisco was traveling in the westbound lanes, approaching the disabled vehicle. The driver attempted to slow the vehicle down and turned left to avoid hitting the disabled vehicle.

Upon turning left, the driver entered the center median through an opening that allows construction workers to enter, hitting both of the children.

The boy died at the scene and the girl was hospitalized with major injuries, the CHP said. No one else was hurt.

There were no construction workers at the time of the collision.

Richard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 5:02 PM PST

