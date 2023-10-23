Families rally in Sacramento against police brutality

SACRAMENTO - It was an emotional rally at Southside Park Sunday as families shared painful personal stories. Their loved ones died at the hands of police.

"The complete lack of respect for human life by the hands of life impacts all races, genders, and creeds. The number of stolen lives continues to grow every year," said Mom Karen Sutherland.

Her 29-year-old son Shayne died while in custody of Stockton Police. She's one of several Mothers to take the podium and demand justice.

"He turned the corner and shot Trevor twice. Trevor fell to his knees and had his hands up and he shot Trevor three more times," said one Mom.

"They shot him in the back twice," said another Mom.

"He was excessively tased, beaten, sat on and asphyxiated to death. They took his last breath and it lasted 4 1/2 minutes. So things like that are unacceptable," said Marissa Barrera.

Barrera lost her brother, Michael, in 2017 after a violent encounter with Woodland Police.

Now she's one of many families demanding the attorney general re-examine their cases.

"We are demanding accountability for police," Barrera told CBS13. "We've been through hell with what we've been through. Because it doesn't just happen when they kill our loved ones, it's a whole lifetime."

It's A lifetime, but they're not wasting one minute. They're joining a national movement to raise awareness, gathering in conjunction with the October 22 National Coalition to Stop Police Brutality.

"All these families have become family and friends and so we gather to raise awareness about our loved ones killing and remind people that this is happening every single day here in the United States," said Barrera.

Barrera also founded Voices of Strength, a Sacramento non-profit providing resources for families impacted by police killings.

