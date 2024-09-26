Pregnant woman loses unborn child after being struck by car while crossing Fairfield street

FAIRFIELD – A woman has lost her unborn child after she was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing a Fairfield street Tuesday evening.

Fairfield police say the woman was pushing a stroller with her toddler inside, crossing East Tabor Avenue near Manor Place, when she was struck by a car.

The stroller was also narrowly missed being hit by the car, officers say.

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital in critical condition. Police say her unborn child did not survive.

The toddler that was in the stroller also suffered minor injuries and is being treated, officers say.

Police say they don't believe impaired driving was a factor in the crash, but an investigation is still ongoing.