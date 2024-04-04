Fair Oaks man convicted of murder sentenced in Placer County fentanyl death case

ROSEVILLE - A Fair Oaks man convicted of murder in the fentanyl-related death of a woman in Auburn has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

Arron Dare, 26, pled guilty to murder after prosecutors said he sold fentanyl to Haleigh Yarbrough on August 31, 2022, resulting in her death.

"We will continue to hold those who sell this deadly poison in our community accountable," said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. "Our team is dedicated to disrupting and dismantling this market- from both supply and demand. Our hearts are with the victims and families of those lost in this terrible crisis and we will continue our aggressive pursuit until the dealers of this poison claim no more lives."

Yarbrough's dad and stepmom, along with other family members, attended Thursday's court hearing.

"With fentanyl being 50-100 times stronger than heroin, the defendant still chose to line his pockets with money. Instead of making an honest living, he chose a life of exploiting others," Yarbrough's dad said.