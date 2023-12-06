Fair Oaks drug dealer convicted of murder in Placer County fentanyl death

FAIR OAKS — A Fair Oaks drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder in the fentanyl-related death of a woman in Auburn, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Aaron Dare, 25, is scheduled to be sentenced on the morning of February 29 at the Historic Courthouse in Auburn.

Prosecutors said Dare sold fentanyl to the victim on August 31, 2022, resulting in her subsequent death.

From 2019-2021, fentanyl deaths rose 450% in Placer County, District Attorney Morgan Gire's office previously reported.

Gire spoke to CBS13 a year ago about how his county sits in the middle of a fentanyl pipeline through Northern California.

"Our proximity to the southern border, Placer County being at the tip of the Central Valley, corridor puts us in a position where we're going to experience and see the illegal transportation of fentanyl," he said in December 2022.

In July, California saw its first-ever fentanyl-related murder conviction for the June 2022 death of a 15-year-old girl in Roseville. Nathaniel Cabancungan was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Gire, along with the parents of Placer County teen Zach Didier – who died from fentanyl poisoning nearly three years ago on December 27, 2020 – have spearheaded the 1 Pill Can Kill Placer campaign that aims to educate parents and teens on the dangers of buying and using black market prescription pills.

In September 2022, Virgil Xavier Bordner was sentenced to 17 years to life behind bars for selling the deadly drug to Didier.