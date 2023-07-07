First fentanyl murder conviction in California following death of 15-year-old Roseville girl

PLACER COUNTY -- A fentanyl dealer is convicted of murder for the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, said authorities.

The Placer County District Attorney said that 21-year-old Nathaniel Cabacungan was found guilty of second-degree murder for supplying the Roseville teen with the deadly drug, among other charges.

The investigation revealed that Cabacungan met the young girl and provided her with what turned out to be a lethal dose of counterfeit Percocet pills. The victim died on June 19th.

The fentanyl death of the 15-year-old girl was reported in June 2022.

This is the first fentanyl murder conviction in the state of California.

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said, "I would like to commend the phenomenal work of all the investigators who put this case together. The Placer County Sheriff's Office will continue to utilize any resource at our disposal to hold these fentanyl dealers accountable.

Cabacungan is set to be sentenced in August 2023.