Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek

VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek.

The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area.

Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning.

A map of the evacuation warning area is below:

Solano Alert

People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.

The city of Vacaville is currently experiencing major flooding throughout the city. Please be aware of flooding in the following areas: *** Vacaville Residents who received the evacuation notice this is just a warning. All Vacaville schools are still having class today. Elementary schools start at 10:25, middle schools and high schools start at 10:40. We are in contact with the schools and will update any changes*** ****UPDATED INFORMATION**** Road closure at southbound Leisure Town Road at Robin Drive Road closure at Tulare Drive at Southwood Drive Road closure at Tulare Drive at Beelard Drive Road closure at Peabody Road at Southwood Drive Road closure at Leisure Town Road from Midway to Ellsworth Gregory Drive at Greenwood Drive Gregory Drive at Southwood Drive -ORIGINAL POST- Southbound Peabody Road at Alamo Drive Tulare Drive at Beelard Drive Northbound Tulare Drive at Alamo Drive Vaca Valley at N. Orchard Ave West Monte Vista at Westwood Drive (WME Bridge) Mason Street (under the freeway) eastbound lanes. Leisure Town Road at Alamo Drive Nut Tree Road at Woodbridge Drive Please take alternate routes to avoid these areas. City of Vacaville employees are currently working to clear these areas. We will continue to update areas of flooding as we are made aware Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Monday, January 9, 2023