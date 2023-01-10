Vacaville braces for more rain following floodwaters from creek

Vacaville braces for more rain following floodwaters from creek

Vacaville braces for more rain following floodwaters from creek

VACAVILLE – After heavy rain battered Solano County, residents are gearing up for more severe weather.

In Vacaville, people spent most of Monday cleaning after floodwaters reached neighborhoods.

The Alamo Creek's water rose before flooding surrounding neighborhoods.

People woke up to find the creek just yards away from their front door.

"It was pretty crazy," Samuel Lamas said. "I thought it was actually going to flood over and we were going to have evacuate or something. My car was out there, it was almost flooded in."

Lamas showed how high the floodwaters reached with standing water several inches deep.

At one point an evacuation warning was issued for areas most at risk for flooding.

Vacaville police also shared a video of an impassable road.

As quickly as it rushed into streets, the water receded a few hours later by mid-morning.

Though, the creek's current is still moving rapidly.

The water may be gone, but storm prep is not over.

On and off rain is in the forecast.

"Well, we need it first of all. I think safety is the issue right now," said Vic Russell, pastor of St. Matthew Baptist Church. "So, we're not used to all the flooding and everything so there's a concern with that."

At a sandbag filling location, residents say they have experienced flooding since the start of the year.

But Sunday night was the worst they have, thus far.

Closer to Alamo Creek, people are keeping a close eye to the skies.

"I'm thinking about my car not getting flooded but main thing is that [creek] to not overflow because if that overflow everybody's houses alongside it is going to flood and get damage," Lamas said.