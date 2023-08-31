Evacuated residents relieved to return home following Fairfield grass fire

FAIRFIELD — People in one neighborhood are feeling a sense of relief after they were told to evacuate in the face of "an immediate threat to life" Wednesday.

Eric Isaacson showed the envelope he stuffed his most valuable possessions in as police ordered everyone on his block to evacuate.

"Passports are really hard to get, documents, birth certificates, insurance information for the house," Isaacson said. "Things you can't replace."

Neighbor Carlos Razo filled several suitcases in case he couldn't come home.

"It's basically just a bunch of clothes, all our documentation," Razo said. "We've had a few fires here in this area, so I think we've had practice."

People on Hillridge Drive in Fairfield were preparing for the worst-case scenario as firefighters attacked a grass fire burning over a ridge from their homes. Crews were able to stop the spread.

The charred land now sits about a football field away from dozens of homes.

"It's just the winds, you know? You never know," Reyna Razo said. "And apparently that fire could have went either way, so."

This area of Fairfield is in a high fire severity zone. The flames broke out during a red flag warning with hot temperatures and windy conditions.

People who live in the area know the drier months ahead will bring more danger.

"It just began," Isaacson said. "In my mind, August, September, October, that's your fire season."

This Fairfield community escaped another fire scare, but are now back in their homes and ready for the next knock on the door.

"If you're smart enough, you have your car packed up. It's ready to go, so, oh, it's time to go? You get in the car and go," Isaacson said.

The grass fire started near Interstate 80. Fairfield's fire department is investigating what sparked it.