Entry gate of former Sleep Train/ARCO Arena in Sacramento catches fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Crews put out a fire at the site of the former Sleep Train/ARCO Arena in Natomas overnight.

Sacramento Fire says an entry gate off Truxel Road and Terracina Drive caught fire around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The flames were quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say an investigator probably won't be sent out since the building is going to be torn down anyway.

What used to be the home of the Sacramento Kings was torn down last year. A project named Innovation Park, which is supposed to bring a teaching hospital and other developments, has been approved for the site.

