Body of man missing for weeks in Emigrant Wilderness found in follow-up search

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – Search crews have found the body of a man who had been missing for weeks in the Emigrant Wilderness.

Michael Moore, 71, was reported missing in mid-August. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says he had gotten a wilderness permit and was last seen on Aug. 16.

Moore's dog was then found alone near the Gianelli trailhead, along with his pack and vehicle.

The discovery prompted a search for Moore that covered thousands of miles of tracks, the Tuolumne County Sheriff says.

Authorities called off the search for Moore on Aug. 26, but noted that more limited efforts may be done in the future.

On Sunday of Labor Day weekend, another search involving numerous agencies was launched to find Moore. Crews searched the same area where his pack and dog were found, this time using Human Remains Detection Dogs.

Moore's body was discovered early Sunday afternoon, the Tuolumne County Sheriff says.

Exactly how Moore died is under investigation by the coroner's office, but the sheriff's office noted that no signs of foul play were found during the search.