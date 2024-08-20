Search on for man missing in Emigrant Wilderness after his dog is found alone

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – A search is on for a man who went hiking into the Emigrant Wilderness in the California Sierra Nevada over the weekend and hasn't been seen since.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says, on Aug. 16, 71-year-old Michael Moore got a wilderness permit and planned to head toward Powell Lake with his dog.

However, a day later, Moore's dog was found near the Gianelli trailhead alone.

On Monday, both Moore's backpack and his vehicle were found near the Gianelli Trailhead. Notably, the sheriff's office says that the trail of clues were in the general direction of Dodge Ridge – the opposite direction of Moore's original route.

**Have You Seen This Missing Person? ** We are asking the public's help in locating 71-year-old Michael Moore. Michael... Posted by Tuolumne County Sheriff on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Moore was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black ballcap.

Search and rescue crews were back out on Monday looking for Moore, but anyone who sees him is urged to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

The Emigrant Wilderness, wholly in Tuolumne County, is a large wilderness area in the Sierra Nevada that borders part of Yosemite National Park and other forests.