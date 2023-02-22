Watch CBS News
Embattled Lodi city councilman appeared Tuesday in court with co-defendants

By Madisen Keavy

/ CBS Sacramento

Lodi city councilman appeared in court to face new criminal charges
Embattled Lodi city councilman appeared Tuesday in court with co-defendants 02:21

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - A controversy involving a councilman in Lodi continued as he sat in a San Joaquin County courtroom Tuesday.

The Lodi mayor claims that Councilman Shakir Khan resigned while in jail, but Khan's attorney says he was coerced. Khan was charged with election fraud last week.

Shakir Khan was in a courtroom alongside his co-defendants who are also accused of illegal gambling and money laundering.
The Lodi council member - was arrested on those charges before the new election fraud charges were ever filed. He's not in custody but is required to wear an ankle monitor and says he's still a city council member in Lodi, contrary to what city officials told CBS13.

Back in Lodi, the city's mayor said today's council meeting would start the process of how to fill Khan's vacant seat. Options could include a special election or appointment, he told CBS13 on Friday.

That meeting didn't happen this morning because it was never officially a city spokesperson says. The city council will meet after they've had an opportunity to evaluate the situation.  

First published on February 21, 2023 / 7:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

