Elk Grove police use body cameras to ticket illegally parked drivers at schools

ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Police Department is focusing on traffic safety around schools during pick-up and drop-off times. The department is taking a new approach to giving tickets to violators by using video.

Officers use their body cameras and vehicle video to record parking violators. If you are caught on a police camera parked illegally, double-parked, or in a red zone, you will not find a ticket on your car but a $63-100 ticket in your mailbox.

"We've done numerous education efforts. Every single school year we do it," said Elk Grove Police Sergeant Jason Jimenez. "And we still get complaint after complaint."

Sgt. Jimenez said mailing parking tickets will give them more time to stop and ticket drivers on the spot who are making more serious violations, such as illegal U-turns or speeding.

"Whenever we're crossing the street, we've almost gotten ran over like five times," said Stephanie Calma, who walks her daughter to T-K to and from school every day. "I am worried not only about our safety but kids walking home by themselves."

Calma said there is no stop sign at the crosswalk near Arlene Hein Elementary, which is causing her concern.

"I have seen it happen and I will scream at them, 'Hey, we're in the crosswalk. There are kids here. But it seems like they are not paying attention," Calma said.

She is happy to hear that there will be more traffic enforcement during school drop-off and pick-up times.

"It all comes down to congestion," said Terrance Bates, who lives in Elk Grove.

Many people CBS 13 talked with who live and walk around Elk Grove Unified schools said the bigger issue is too many cars all trying to pick up and drop off at the same time creating traffic jams.

"There's just so many schools within each other," said Ashbey Alegre, who lives in Elk Grove. "There's the high schools, middle schools and it's all within the same block."

Sgt. Jimenez said the new video ticketing approach won't quite solve the congestion issues that have increased since fewer students take the bus and more parents are taking their kids to and from school.

Sgt. Jimenez emphasized that this video and ticket-in-the-mail strategy will only be used for parking enforcement. You will still be stopped and ticketed on the spot for other violations.

Elk Grove Unified School District gave CBS13 this statement about the changes: