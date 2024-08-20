Elk Grove to see major road disruptions over new water pipeline construction

Major road closures in store for Elk Grove over pipeline construction

Major road closures in store for Elk Grove over pipeline construction

Major road closures in store for Elk Grove over pipeline construction

ELK GROVE – Starting Tuesday, Elk Grove will be seeing major road closures as construction for a water pipeline project begins.

Lane closures began along Franklin Boulevard, with orange cones impacting the first batch of drivers Tuesday morning.

The closures are due to a pipeline project for Harvest Water, a massive water recycling project that plans to bring recycled water to agricultural lands and habitats in southern Sacramento County.

In the past, declining groundwater levels have impacted water sustainability and the ecosystem. The goal of the project is to restore groundwater levels by using recycled water in lieu of pumped groundwater.

Construction is taking place within Elk Grove city limits and south of Elk Grove.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT 🚧 The Sacramento Area Sewer District will close the northbound lanes of Franklin Boulevard between Sims... Posted by City of Elk Grove - City Hall on Sunday, August 18, 2024

The Sacramento Area Sewer District is closing the northbound lanes of Franklin Boulevard, near Sims Road and Laguna Boulevard. All traffic will be diverted to southbound lanes, meaning one lane of traffic for each direction.

Right now, it's all about creating that infrastructure to make harvest water a reality.

Physical construction is scheduled to be completed in 2026 and the system is expected to be operational in 2027.