CHP issues Ebony Alert for missing Elk Grove girl, 14, last seen in May

ELK GROVE – An Ebony Alert has been issued for an Elk Grove teenager who has been missing for months.

California Highway Patrol says 14-year-old Kamara Green was last seen back on May 14.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been detailed, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office petitioned for the Ebony Alert to be issued due to how long Green has been missing.

Green was wearing a black turtleneck dress, black pants, and flip-flops when she was last seen. No details about where Green could possibly be have been given.

Ebony Alert - Sacramento County.

Last seen: Auberry Drive and Power Inn Road, Elk Grove.@sacsheriff



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/oo7Hc0iEAV — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 30, 2024

Anyone who sees Green is urged to call 911.

An Ebony Alert is a relatively new tool law enforcement agencies can turn to when a Black person goes missing due to suspicious or unexplainable circumstances. The law allowing for Ebony Alerts went into effect in 2024.

CHP issued an Ebony Alert last week for a missing 12-year-old girl who may have been on her way to the Sacramento area. That girl was soon located, authorities said.