Watch CBS News
Local News

Electrical fire in South Sacramento knocked out power for multiple families

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Electrical fire in South Sacramento knocked out power for multiple families
Electrical fire in South Sacramento knocked out power for multiple families 00:29

SACRAMENTO -- Multiple families are in the dark after an electrical fire knocked out power to an apartment complex in South Sacramento, said Sacramento Fire Department. 

Electrical fire in South Sacramento knocked out power for multiple families

The fire took place early Friday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., on the side of the building on 42nd Street south of Fruitridge Road. 

According to officials, a power box on the side of the apartment building caught fire. 

No one was hurt and no units were damaged. However, more than 6 families in the complex are now without power. 

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. 

First published on May 5, 2023 / 5:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.