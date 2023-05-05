Electrical fire in South Sacramento knocked out power for multiple families
SACRAMENTO -- Multiple families are in the dark after an electrical fire knocked out power to an apartment complex in South Sacramento, said Sacramento Fire Department.
The fire took place early Friday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., on the side of the building on 42nd Street south of Fruitridge Road.
According to officials, a power box on the side of the apartment building caught fire.
No one was hurt and no units were damaged. However, more than 6 families in the complex are now without power.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
