El Dorado County vegetation fire brings evacuees flashbacks to Caldor Fire

SOMERSET - Cal Fire made an aggressive attack to keep a vegetation fire from spreading to nearby homes in El Dorado County on Sunday.

It broke out at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Rontree Lane and Fairplay Road in Somerset.

The El Dorado County Sheriff lifted mandatory evacuations on Leap Frog Lane just before 5 p.m. Sunday after it stopped the spread of the 8-acre fire.

"That is way too close for me," said Janette Ruiz Jimenez who was evacuated from her home. "It is like next door."

The vegetation fire was burning in the grape field beside Ruiz Jimenez's home on Leap Frog Lane.

"My neighbor who lives right on the corner, she's 85. She said, 'I am not evacuating,' " said Ruiz Jimenez.

Jimenez, her husband and three dogs weren't taking any chances. She told CBS13 the sights and sounds of this brought her flashbacks of the 2021 Caldor Fire.

"Grizzly Flats is not that far from us and they literally lost everything," said Ruiz Jimenez. "The town is gone."

Cal Fire Captain Walker Exstrom said when they arrived, the fire was burning on both sides of Fairplay Road.

"The smoke column was definitely putting up some smoke and some intensity," said Exstrom. "It was a high dispatch.

The grass, brush and heat triggered an aggressive response. Pink retardant stains are now on the ground of Fairplay Road. It is from heavy air attack like this that helped put out the fire so quickly.

"The air resources are always a huge factor for us," said Exstrom. "They are able to slow it down so the ground crews can get in there."

Dozers helped draw a containment line around the fire as hand crews moved in to tackle hot spots.

Neighbor Scott Eichelbaugh was getting alerts from loved ones.

"I got five or seven texts and phone calls telling me there was a fire," said Eichelbaugh. "It was over before I knew anything."

Cal Fire said 1-2 PG&E power poles were damaged by the flames, but crews kept it from spreading to any homes.

"It did not look like it burned too intensely through the vineyards," said Exstrom.

Though there was a fast response, it was a harsh reminder for people to be prepared.

"We are in fire season and things are drying out and heating up," Exstrom said.

Crews will be out through Sunday night and Monday to monitor hot spots. Cal Fire is still investigating what caused the fire.